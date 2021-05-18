Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ AYTU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,398. Aytu Biopharma has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

