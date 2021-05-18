Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Azimut Exploration in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Azimut Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

AZMTF opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. Azimut Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

