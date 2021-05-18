Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $70,778.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $70,778.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Azuki has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00091856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.01 or 0.00391606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.38 or 0.00231227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.66 or 0.01395089 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

