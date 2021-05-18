B. Riley Weighs in on Wolverine World Wide, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WWW. TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

