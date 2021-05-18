BAE Systems (LON:BA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $494.66

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.66 ($6.46) and traded as high as GBX 525.80 ($6.87). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 525.40 ($6.86), with a volume of 9,142,909 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 602.38 ($7.87).

The company has a market cap of £16.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 510.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 494.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,175 shares of company stock worth $5,027,552.

About BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

