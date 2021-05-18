Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens raised shares of Balchem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $131.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average is $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.54. Balchem has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,077,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,989,000 after buying an additional 234,926 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Balchem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 294.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 620,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

