Bank of America Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $105.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

YETI has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,219 shares of company stock valued at $4,892,678. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after buying an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $37,309,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth $36,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of YETI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

