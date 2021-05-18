Bank of Montreal to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 earnings at $10.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target (up from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.23.

Shares of BMO opened at C$121.52 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$63.62 and a 12 month high of C$121.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$102.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

