BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Compass Point

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.
BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.
Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $50.71.
In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,866 shares of company stock valued at $518,633. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 218,830 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BankUnited
BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.
