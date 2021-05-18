BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Compass Point

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Compass Point from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a one year low of $14.58 and a one year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,866 shares of company stock valued at $518,633. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 218,830 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in BankUnited by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

