Barclays Increases Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target to $28.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of CRCT opened at $23.53 on Friday. Cricut has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $45,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $24,868,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $16,822,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter worth about $13,853,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $9,895,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

