Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $80.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a peer perform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $228.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $364,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $108,960,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

