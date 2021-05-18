Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.57

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $507.92 million, a P/E ratio of -262.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

