Barrington Research Trims Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Target Price to $71.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities cut shares of Haemonetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average of $111.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Haemonetics by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

