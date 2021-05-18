Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €76.06 ($89.49).

BAS opened at €69.16 ($81.36) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of €70.41 and a 200 day moving average of €65.85. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €43.73 ($51.44) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

