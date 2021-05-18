Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSET. TheStreet upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 140,710 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth $49,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSET traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 60,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,086. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $313.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

