BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get BBTV alerts:

BBTV opened at C$8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. BBTV has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.45. The stock has a market cap of C$167.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.98.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.