BCK Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of H.I.G. Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $2,705,000.

Shares of NYSE HIGA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,988. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.88.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

