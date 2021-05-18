BCK Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 62,388 Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Union Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II by 89.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,706,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 806,725 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Union Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 117,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 100,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of LATN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,365. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.