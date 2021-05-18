BCK Capital Management LP Increases Position in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

BCK Capital Management LP increased its stake in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. RigNet comprises approximately 1.1% of BCK Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 1.08% of RigNet worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RigNet by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RigNet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get RigNet alerts:

RNET stock remained flat at $$9.60 during trading on Tuesday. RigNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $201.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 200.81% and a negative net margin of 16.51%.

RigNet Profile

RigNet, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications & Internet-of-Things, Systems Integration and Corporate. The Managed Communications Services segment comprises remote communications, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET).

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.