BCK Capital Management LP Invests $715,000 in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 72,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TACA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,017. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

