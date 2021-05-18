BCK Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,747,000 after purchasing an additional 451,620 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $14,662,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,581. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

