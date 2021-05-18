BCK Capital Management LP Takes Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 178,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000. Change Healthcare makes up approximately 2.2% of BCK Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

CHNG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.00. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,350,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

