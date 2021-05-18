Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Beam Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.71.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Beam Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

