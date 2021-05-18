Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s 5th Largest Position

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49,493 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 3.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.11% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $74,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

BDX stock opened at $241.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

