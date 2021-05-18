Belt (BELT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.61 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Belt has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $37.43 or 0.00083347 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $67.54 million and $2.61 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.00421973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.85 or 0.00229056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.24 or 0.01294427 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00044544 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

