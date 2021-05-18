Benz (BENZ) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Benz has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Benz has a total market capitalization of $1,384.60 and approximately $10.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00089685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.09 or 0.00444383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.81 or 0.00229466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $602.77 or 0.01345397 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00042254 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io

Benz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.