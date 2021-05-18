Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Shares of BLI opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shaun Holt sold 171,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $9,263,597.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $12,511,335.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 826,673 shares of company stock valued at $45,688,861.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

