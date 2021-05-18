Berry Data Price Down 35.9% This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $3.85 or 0.00008950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $103,204.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00098117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00383026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.41 or 0.00235672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005016 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $599.35 or 0.01392801 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00047114 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

