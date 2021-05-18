Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post $3.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $12.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.70 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.12. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,220 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

