Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.05.

Shares of BYND opened at $102.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -227.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.38.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

