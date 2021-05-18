BidiPass (BDP) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $331,779.06 and $24,836.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00091563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $628.85 or 0.01429366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00118892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00062812 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

