BigSur Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period.

QUAL stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.40. 870,078 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.94. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

