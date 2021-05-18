BigSur Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.85. 244,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,418,703. The stock has a market cap of $575.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.95. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

