BigSur Wealth Management LLC Takes $58,000 Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEZU. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 181,794 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 306,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 40,101 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,630,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HEZU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,411. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

