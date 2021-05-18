BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives $45.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Benchmark downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 1,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $76,540.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,736.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $34,069.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,597.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,197 shares of company stock worth $9,470,490 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. 3,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,547. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

