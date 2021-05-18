BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLRX. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on BioLineRx from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $140.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.36). Analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioLineRx by 89.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 238,133 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioLineRx by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

