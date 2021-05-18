Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

BMEA stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

