BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of BSGM opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.
About BioSig Technologies
