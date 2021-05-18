BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BSGM opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30. BioSig Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

