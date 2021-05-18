Birdchain (BIRD) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $686,282.70 and $102,024.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00091988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00022339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $621.92 or 0.01447155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00118153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,734.25 or 0.11016210 BTC.

About Birdchain

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,250,388 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

