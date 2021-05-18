Black Diamond Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,031 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,922% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $409,469 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 245,088 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 553,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 88,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $906.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.79. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

