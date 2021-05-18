Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.15.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

