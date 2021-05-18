Black Swift Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Azul by 9.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZUL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

AZUL stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Azul S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $330.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azul Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

