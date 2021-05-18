Black Swift Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 0.7% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 76,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

