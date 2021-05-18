Black Swift Group LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.9% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.9% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $379,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average is $105.07. The company has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 144.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.06 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.