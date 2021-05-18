Black Swift Group LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,265 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 5,606,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

