Black Swift Group LLC Purchases 578 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1,651.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $229.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $152.11 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

