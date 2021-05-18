Black Swift Group LLC Raises Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 72.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,126,476 shares of company stock worth $74,570,929. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

