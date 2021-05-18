Black Swift Group LLC Sells 550 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Black Swift Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:QTS opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.16 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $786,312.60. Insiders have sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

