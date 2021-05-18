BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BL. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.09.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,133 shares of company stock valued at $14,920,477 over the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BL stock opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.27 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.55.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

