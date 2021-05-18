BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $849.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $813.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $733.97. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $498.83 and a one year high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

